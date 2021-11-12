Ireland women suffer opening defeat against the Netherlands in Euros basketball qualifiers

Ireland got a reminder of the step up required in the EuroBasket qualifiers as they suffered an 82-60 defeat to the Netherlands in their opening game.

While James Weldon’s side last July made the final of the lower-tier competition, the European Tournament for Small Countries, more was required in Amsterdam.

The hosts dominated proceedings from early on, and raced into a 31-10 lead by the end of the first quarter at the Sporthallen Zuid.

However, things improved for Ireland as they shot the same second-period points tally (15 apiece) to see them trail the hosts 46-25 by half-time. Mayo ladies footballer Dayna Finn, who scored the opening points of the second quarter, went off briefly after a hard fall before returning.

Weldon’s charges continued to show signs of progress and outscored the Netherlands by 20-15 in the third period, leaving it 61-45 going into the last, but the damage had already been done.

Ireland will hope for better in their second group game when they host the Czech Republic on Sunday.