Ireland women in European final after Tiernan and O’Dwyer lead comeback victory

Ireland celebrate their semi-final win at the European Championship for Small Countries. Photo by Basketball Ireland

IRELAND's women face Luxembourg in the European Championships final this afternoon after Sorcha Tiernan and Fiona O'Dwyer led their side to a 86-72 comeback victory over Kosovo.

The duo both hit three three-pointers in the final quarter of the semi-final after Ireland managed to reduce the deficit to just a point (55-54) in the third quarter in Cyprus on Saturday.



O'Dwyer's 20 points overall and Tiernan's 19 were essential to overtake Kosovo who sped into a 26-18 first-quarter lead which became a 41-35 advantage by half-time.

Mayo ladies footballer Dayna Finn also impressed in the last period by registering two free throws and a three-pointer to get Ireland over the line.

“Things didn't go to plan today at all. It was not part of our plan today to have that kind of a tight game. In fairness to Kosovo, they set the tone for that game today,” assistant coach Jillian Hayes said.

“But we made adjustments and we got there. For this team our motto has been, 'find a way.' We had to find a way in lockdown and we found a way to win today.”

“Our goal has been to make that final and be on the podium. We just have to go win that final.”

Ireland's European final against Luxembourg will be streamed live on the FIBA YouTube channel at 5pm. Their opponents beat Malta 89-46 to make the decider.