Sunday 12 August 2018

Ireland win European gold after teenager Rhys McClenaghan produces brilliant pommel horse performance

9 August 2018; Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland in action on the Pommel Horse in the Senior Men's Individual Apparatus qualification during day eight of the 2018 European Championships at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
9 August 2018; Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland in action on the Pommel Horse in the Senior Men's Individual Apparatus qualification during day eight of the 2018 European Championships at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Down youngster Rhys McClenaghan claimed European Championships gold in the pommel horse after a sensational final performance in Glasgow today.

The 19-year-old became the first Irish gymnast to win a European medal after his score of 15.300 saw him beat the seven other finalists. Competing against Britain's Olympic star Max Whitlock, McClenaghan executed a near flawless routine to claim gold.

McClenaghan is the first ever Irishman to make a European final, and his gold is the fourth medal for Ireland at the championships after the O'Donovan brothers' silver in rowing, Thomas Barr's 400m hurdles bronze and Shane Ryan's bronze in the 50m backstroke.

