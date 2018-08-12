Ireland win European gold after teenager Rhys McClenaghan produces brilliant pommel horse performance

The 19-year-old became the first Irish gymnast to win a European medal after his score of 15.300 saw him beat the seven other finalists. Competing against Britain's Olympic star Max Whitlock, McClenaghan executed a near flawless routine to claim gold.

McClenaghan is the first ever Irishman to make a European final, and his gold is the fourth medal for Ireland at the championships after the O'Donovan brothers' silver in rowing, Thomas Barr's 400m hurdles bronze and Shane Ryan's bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Online Editors