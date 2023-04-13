| 10°C Dublin

Ireland U18 girls win Four Nations tournament with stunning comeback victory over England

Irish score 29 points in the fourth quarter against England to claim the title

Action from the Under-18 2023 Four Nations Basketball Tournament fixture between Ireland and England at Cyncoed Campus, Cardiff Met University, Cardiff, Wales. Photo: John Smith Expand

Ireland have won the U18 Girls Four Nations title following a stunning 60-53 comeback win against England at Archers Arena in Cardiff.

Tommy O’Mahony’s team earlier dispatched Scotland 70-43, having beaten hosts Wales 71-62 in their opening fixture on Wednesday afternoon.

