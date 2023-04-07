Ireland U-16s crowned Four Nations basketball champions after victory over England

Ireland U-16s have been crowned Four Nations champions after rallying from five points down with four minutes left to beat reigning champions England 89-85 in overtime.

They had Éanna BC’s Adam Charles to thank for making the crucial basket with just 18 seconds on the clock in Tallaght’s National Basketball Arena to tie the game at 76-76 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Charles Marcoullier came on for top scorer Dylan O’Rourke (14), when the hosts trailed by a point in overtime, to shoot the next six to give Ireland an 86-81 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The victory completed a remarkable comeback for Ireland having found themselves 41-39 down at half-time.

Ireland reached the deciding game after their 99-39 win over Scotland earlier on Thursday where Dylan O’Rourke (16), Charles (14) and Cillian Cannon (10) led the scorers.

Earlier in the day, the U-16 girls finishing second in their Four Nations after their 73-61 defeat to England, where Kira Lynch (12) led the Irish scorers.

After convincing wins against Wales and Scotland on day one, it all came down to a winner-takes-all tie with England where the hosts pulled away in the second quarter.