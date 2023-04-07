| 9°C Dublin

Ireland U-16s crowned Four Nations basketball champions after victory over England

Ireland celebrate with the trophy. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ireland U-16s have been crowned Four Nations champions after rallying from five points down with four minutes left to beat reigning champions England 89-85 in overtime.

They had Éanna BC’s Adam Charles to thank for making the crucial basket with just 18 seconds on the clock in Tallaght’s National Basketball Arena to tie the game at 76-76 at the end of the fourth quarter.

