Ireland to face Andorra in opening game of European Basketball Championships in Dublin 

Ireland's senior men squad at training in the National Basketball Arena in Dublin ahead of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

COMPETITION hosts Ireland will entertain Andorra in their opening game of the European Championships for Small Countries on August 10.

The national men’s team then face San Marino two days later, followed by games against Gibraltar on August 14 and Malta on August 15 as the fixture schedule was announced this afternoon.

The tournament, which will be opened by Malta v San Marino, will take place at Dublin’s National Basketball Arena after being moved from its original venue in Limerick.

Senior men’s head coach Mark Keenan praised his charges after almost 15 months without competitive basketball being played in Ireland because of pandemic restrictions.

“We have been back training collectively since May and the guys have kept themselves in great shape, despite most of them not being able to play competitively for such a long time,” he said.

“We’ve had a chance to integrate some of our players who have returned from abroad too, so I’m confident we can really make our mark on the tournament and give ourselves the best possible opportunity of success.”

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne said certain decisions had yet to be made after the tournament had to be pushed back due to Covid-19.

“No decision has been made on how many spectators may be allowed to attend, but we are working with the Irish Government and Sport Ireland on that and we obviously welcome the test events that will be taking place at sports events from June 11,” O'Byrne added.

FIBA European Championship for Small Countries fixtures

August 10: Malta v San Marino, 4.0; Andorra v Ireland, 7.0



August 11: Gibraltar v Malta, 4.0; San Marino v Andorra, 7.0

August 12: Andorra v Gibraltar, 4.0; Ireland v San Marino, 7.0

August 14: Malta v Andorra, 4.0; Gibraltar v Ireland, 7.0

August 15: San Marino v Gibraltar 4.0; Ireland v Malta, 7.0