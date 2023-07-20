Ireland suffer reality check with Croatia defeat in opening Euros qualifier

EuroBasket 2025 pre-qualifier: Croatia 89 Ireland 49

Ireland’s Euros ambitions were dealt a reality check as they opened this European qualifying campaign with defeat to basketball powerhouse Croatia in the coastal town of Opatija tonight.

Although world rankings can sometimes seem contrived, the gap between the No 96th and No 25th was all too evident here.

The 7ft debutant Neal Quinn got the visitors off the mark and impressed with a 12-point tally, but the Croats easily led 56-17 at half-time.

Ireland struggled to keep pace with the hosts as Roko Badzim and Roko Prkacin both chipped in 18 points each while Toni Perkovic added 17 to their overall score.

Mark Keenan’s men consoled themselves by outscoring Croatia 16-14 in the third quarter, but it remained an exercise in damage limitation.

The result means Ireland will need to beat Luxembourg next Wednesday to have any hope of clinching top spot and advancing from this three-nation group.

“We dug a massive hole didn’t we in that first quarter (and) first half, but we had to forget about the score at half-time and say ‘let’s win the second half’ and I think we lost that second half by (two) points,” Keenan said.

“I suppose the difference in the level in the first half was that they were making every open shot that they got and we couldn’t when we got it, so that was a huge gap.

"Look, we kept playing, even though it was very hard to keep your head up and keep going, the guys didn’t give up and we played right to the end. At half-time it wasn’t all about this game, it was getting our mindset right in the second half for the next phase of it (qualifying) as well. We have some positives to take, but obviously very disappointed with the first half.”

Ireland: John Carroll (3), Sean Flood (0), CJ Fulton (8), Conor Quinn (3), Lorcan Murphy (9), Paul Dick (0), Sam Alajiki (0), Taiwo Badmus (7), Matt Treacy (5), Jordan Blount (2), Aidan Harris Igiehon (0), Neal Quinn (12)

Croatia: Toni Perkovic (17), Goran Filipovic (3), Borna Kapusta (0), Roko Prkacin (14), Mate Kalajzic (3), Lovro Gnjidic (0), Lovro Mazalin (0), Roko Badzim (18), Danko Brankovic (11), Mateo Dreznjak (8), Dario Dreznjak (9), Kresimir Ljubicic (6)