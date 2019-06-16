Ireland suffer defeat to Korea in FIH World Hockey Series final

Ireland lost out 3-1 to Korea in their FIH Series Final in Banbridge today.

Ireland lost out 3-1 to Korea in their FIH Series Final in Banbridge today.

Last year's World Cup finallists finished second in the tournament but had already secured their Olympic qualifying ticket.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran and her Korean counterpart pulled off some good saves to keep it scoreless in the opening half.

The Koreans opened the scoring in the 46th minute through Kim Hyunji and doubled their lead soon afterwards when Cheon Eunbi found the net.

Nicci Daly pulled a goal back to give the hosts hope of a comeback but that was snuffed out as as Kang Jina scored into an empty net as the Irish sacrificed their goalkeeper in favour of another outfield player.

Speaking on the match, Ireland interim head coach Gareth Grundie said, "Overall we played well. I felt like we were the better side for the first three quarters. Korea started very well and were very strong in the final quarter. It wasn’t to be today."

"In terms of what’s to come and how he’s found his time as Head Coach, Gareth said "I’ve really enjoyed the last few months. We’ve made lots of progress and the girls have been great, as have the staff, so we’re in a good position moving forwards.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do in the coming months and working with Sean [Dancer]. We’ve Europeans and an Olympic qualifier to look forward to so the focus will now move to those."

Online Editors