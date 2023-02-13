| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Ireland suffer defeat to England in opening T20 World Cup game

Ireland's Gaby Lewis plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group game against England in South Africa. Photo by: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Expand

Close

Ireland's Gaby Lewis plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group game against England in South Africa. Photo by: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ireland's Gaby Lewis plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group game against England in South Africa. Photo by: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ireland's Gaby Lewis plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group game against England in South Africa. Photo by: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

David Townsend

GABY LEWIS hit a top score of 36 from 37 balls as Ireland made a bright start to their T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa today before the greater experience of England delivered a comfortable enough four-wicket victory.

At 80-2 after 12 overs, the Girls in Green had the perfect platform to set one of the tournament favourites a challenging chase at the Paarl ground, but Lewis’s dismissal in the next over led to an dispiriting collapse to 105 all out.

Most Watched

Privacy