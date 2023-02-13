Ireland suffer defeat to England in opening T20 World Cup game

GABY LEWIS hit a top score of 36 from 37 balls as Ireland made a bright start to their T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa today before the greater experience of England delivered a comfortable enough four-wicket victory.

At 80-2 after 12 overs, the Girls in Green had the perfect platform to set one of the tournament favourites a challenging chase at the Paarl ground, but Lewis’s dismissal in the next over led to an dispiriting collapse to 105 all out.

“We’re disappointed but fair play to England,” skipper Laura Delany said. “We need big partnerships in the next game. Our top three batted with great intent, and the next step is to keep that momentum going.”

After Delany had won the toss, Lewis and Amy Hunter took the initiative with an opening stand of 35 at seven an over before the latter was caught at deep mid-wicket for 15 by one of only two fielders outside the ring.

In-form Orla Prendergast had struck a breezy 17 from 15 balls when she became the first of three Ireland batters to get out immediately after playing a glorious shot, in her case a head-up swing following a beautifully timed lift over mid-off.

Lewis fell sweeping to deep square looking for a sixth boundary, Eimear Richardson was lbw next ball and after lifting a straight six – the shot of the innings – Lulu Little mis-timed another drive to fall to a diving catch at mid-on.

Veteran wicketkeeper Mary Waldron, who became the most capped Irish woman started with a delightful reverse paddle for four and was unlucky to fall lbw to a delivery that was barely clipping off stump.

England rattled to their target in 14.2 overs but with Cara Murray taking 3-15, and Prendergast and Arlene Kelly a wicket each, Ireland must know that an obtainable total of around 150 would have given them a genuine chance of an upset.

Coach Ed Joyce will be looking for a more clinical and measured performance against Pakistan in Cape Town on Wednesday.



