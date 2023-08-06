Ireland show resilience but are outdone in Cork as Turkey claim tight win

American football international: Ireland 14 Turkey 17

A Turkish touchdown in the first quarter, missed field goal attempts and a scoreless first half by the Wolfhounds offence meant Ireland were forced to stage a comeback in the second half, and despite a stellar performance from the defence and two touchdowns by quarterback Matthew O’Meara after the break, the Irish were just short at the MTU Arena.

Before the game, head coach Ciarán O’Sullivan warned that the high standards of international football are immediate, which rang true as Turkey scored on their opening drive. It was a shame from the Irish point of view as the Wolfhounds defence was impressive for the rest of the game, with Alexander Kusmirek making excellent stops early on and a defensive line of Akeem Aborlarinwa Ayoola, Laurent Doyle and Callum Henry strong throughout, leading a good all-round display.

The early nerves hit Ireland as Turkey recovered the ball on the 27-yard line after being the kicking team at the start. It didn't take long for quarterback Ahmet Cem Inan to lead his team to a touchdown, with running-back Furkan Beyaz scoring and kicker Melih Ozyurt adding a point later.

When Ireland had the ball in hand they quickly established the ground game through UCD running-back Seán McVeigh, but the Turks were strong enough to hold the Irish up and force them to pass, with QB O’Meara employing play-action passes early on with success.

But penalty yards and an inability to convert on third down hurt the Irish charge in the first half, and when field goal points were needed, the Turkish side were successful in blocking an attempt from Andrew Quinn.

Ireland’s second drive was agonisingly close to scoring. O’Meara started well by displaying his ability under pressure to complete a pass to Cian Lawlor, who gained 30 yards after catch to leave the Wolfhounds six yards from the goal-line. But across four downs the Turkish defence bent but did not break, with McVeigh’s attempt on fourth-and-goal held up on the one-yard line.

The Turkish side then drove from their own one-yard line to field goal range, with Ozyurt scoring a 33-yard kick to leave them 10-0 up going into half-time, a score they held onto going into the half after Quinn hit a field goal attempt just wide on Ireland’s next possession.

It seemed that throughout the first half Ireland had the ball for longer and built up more yards, with McVeigh as well as receivers Lawlor and Finn Kearns converting plays. But American football is often decided on the fine margins, and the Turkish managed to fall on the right side of those early on.

After the break, penalty yards and impressive defence from the Wolfhounds kept the Turkish offence quiet, with Ayoola stripping the ball and Henry recovering the fumble to end Turkey’s first drive of the half and put Ireland eight yards from the end zone.

But O’Meara’s offence could not capitalise. Ismailcan Canoz broke up a pass intended for Irish receiver Greg Johnson, and afterwards penalties sent the Wolfhounds backwards, leaving them facing third-and-goal on the 30-yard line, which they could not convert. Further penalty yards put them out of field goal range, meaning a golden opportunity to score ended in a punt.

After the Irish defence got off the field quickly, the Wolfhounds took the ball on their own four-yard line as the Turkish punts worked like a dream. But O’Meara was picked off after moving halfway up the field.

After another short series for the Turkish offence, their Irish counterparts looked to have finally got their quick-play no-huddle attack roaring.

O’Meara played a brilliant under-hand shovel to Tom Donovan to kick off a drive where little went wrong for a more disciplined Ireland, with Johnson winning two first downs and O’Meara exploiting gaps in the Turkish line to run yards himself. The drive became a scoring one after an excellent pass to Kearns in the endzone as a confident Ireland gained six points as the third quarter ended.

But the Turkish offence - largely ineffective since their scoring opening drive - dug deep to find a scoring response. A drive that began on their own 20-yard line ended in a touchdown rush by running-back Aytac Mercan, with Ozyurt adding the extra point.

As the sides swapped possession in the tight final quarter, Yilmaz Berk Guven's interception at the end interrupted Ireland's momentum.

When O’Meara had the ball back in his hands minutes later, he drove the Wolfhounds from their own 40-yard line to a touchdown, with Lawlor converting a key fourth down midway through the drive and O’Meara running in the score himself from nine yards out. A two-point attempt was converted with a pass to Johnson in the end zone, but with just 47 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts remaining, all Turkey had to do was take a knee and close the game out, delighting their loud support at the MTU Arena.

“It is a tough one for sure, getting down to the goal-line twice or three times in the first half and not scoring is going to cost you,” Milan Rhinos quarterback O’Meara said after the game.

“If you look at the stats, we’re the better team, and I think we are the way better team, but if you don’t score those, you don’t win.”