Ireland put up brave effort but fall short against Czech Republic

Czech Republic 74 Ireland 57

Claire Melia in action for Ireland

Ireland lost 74-57 to Czech Republic in their final game of the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers campaign, as James Weldon lamented a “really frustrating” first quarter.

There were strong performances from captain Edel Thornton, who finished with 16 points, three rebounds and four assists and Bridget Herlihy, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds, but Ireland couldn’t manage to spring an upset in Prague against a side who are 22nd in the FIBA world rankings.

