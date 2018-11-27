Ireland planning bid to host World Cup 2030 and Ryder Cup in 2026

The State is set to spend more than €8m developing fanzones, a 'city spectacular', and providing free transport during Euro 2020.

The State is set to spend more than €8m developing fanzones, a 'city spectacular', and providing free transport during Euro 2020.

Transport Minister Shane Ross will today update Cabinet on planning for the tournament which could see up to 160,000 foreign visitors travel to Dublin.

He will also outline the discussions that have taken place with a view to Ireland launching a joint bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030 along with England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He will reveal that his department is actively engaged in discussions on hosting the Ryder Cup in 2026.

Ireland will host four games during the European soccer championships in two years' time. Should our own team under the new management of Mick McCarthy qualify, two of their games will be in the Aviva Stadium.

Already Uefa inspectors have conducted 12 site visits in Dublin, checking the stadium, event transport and ticketing.

A memo produced by Mr Ross's department says the cost of hosting the tournament will be shared by the FAI, Uefa, Dublin City Council and the Government. The overall budget is €14.5m.

The FAI/Uefa will be covering the cost of staging the matches, team base camps and training grounds.

Dublin City Council will spend €3.8m decorating the capital and setting up fanzones.

The Government has promised €4.5m, including funding to ensure fans have free transport from the airport to the stadium and around the capital on match days.

The State will also be in charge of a national promotional programme. Among the plans are a football exhibition, activities around the St Patrick's Festival and a 'city spectacular', which is described as an "iconic photo opportunity".

Mr Ross will tell the Cabinet that there are plans for a Euro 2020 commemorative stamp - but the initial proposal submitted to An Post has been rejected.

The economic impact will depend on the number of travelling supporters, with estimates of its value ranging from €20m-€50m.

Meanwhile, Mr Ross will also indicate that Ireland will decide in January whether to make a serious bid to host the World Cup in 2030.

On the Ryder Cup, Mr Ross will reveal that he recently met European Tour officials to discuss the event in 2026.

Irish Independent