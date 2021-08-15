Ireland on cusp of Euros Basketball glory as Flood rocks Gibraltar

Ireland's Seán Flood in action against Thomas Yome of Gibraltar during their European Championship for Small Countries clash. Photo by: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

IRELAND stand on the cusp of European Championship glory as Seán Flood led the scorers with 19 points in their 113-63 routing of Gibraltar in Dublin's National Basketball Arena last night.

Mark Keenan's men will claim the honours as long as they beat Malta in their final game today or lose that encounter by 11 points or less.

In the earlier game yesterday, the Maltese suffered a 93-74 defeat to Andorra and their frustrations led to a sideline scuffle among their players during a third-quarter timeout.

There was no repeat of those scenes in Ireland's penultimate game of the European Championship for Small Countries last night, however.

Although the Gibraltar coach Adam Cassaglia's protests over a foul decision led to the his dismissal in the opening minutes having already picked up two technical fouls.

While Flood ended the game as top scorer, every man in green got on the scoreboard with John Carroll shooting 14 while Lorcan Murphy, Eoin Quigley and Jordan Blount all hit 11.

Gibraltar were unable to match the firepower of home side from the start, with Flood and Neil Randolph hitting six points by the end of the first quarter.

The visitor's discipline was a source of more scores for the home side with Ireland registering 10 of their 31 points from free throws in the opening period.

In the second quarter, Gibraltar were unable to stop the deluge as Flood hit another two field goals to bring his tally to 11.

By the time Mayo's Rob Hennelly forced extra-time across the city in the football semi-final at Croke Park, a dominant Ireland had earned a 57-28 halftime advantage.

And while 24,000 saw the westerners secure their place in the football final on the north side of the Liffey, no spectators were permitted here to see Ireland enter the last period 83-46 ahead.

In the final quarter, Randolph just missed a basket for the record number score at the Small Countries tournament, which remains the 114 points Ireland put past Gibraltar in their 1988 encounter.

It mattered little though, as Ireland ended the game well set up for their final encounter at 7.0pm against Malta this evening.