Ireland make positive start at World Rowing Coastal Championships

The first day of the World Rowing Coastal Championships in Wales featured wildly-changing conditions, but Ireland women had a productive day.

Four qualified for the women’s solo A Finals, while Kincasslagh’s men’s double and the Castletownshend women’s coxed quad also booked places in Sunday’s medal races.

In the women’s solo, Miriam Sheehan of Castletownbere laid down a marker, taking a close-up second in her heat. Xena Jordan of Arklow also qualified.

The first heat of the women’s solo was run in very difficult conditions, with poor visibility. Sionna Healy of Arklow was fourth and Monika Dukarska of Killorglin qualified in fifth. The heat was won by Diana Dymchenko, a champion from 2018 and 2019, now competing for Azerbaijan.

“It was mad,” said Dukarksa, twice a world champion in this event. “First of all with the start line with the wind partially as a cross, it was hard to get on to the first buoy. Then I had a crash with Spain coming into the third buoy, which set both of us back really.

“The conditions are challenging, especially from the third to the fourth buoy, the crosswind and the cross waves – it feels like the waves are short, so you can’t ride them as well. I thought I would never get to buoy number four. But after that it’s fine, it’s just that patch is quite challenging.”

The star turn of the event is Emma Twigg, the Olympic single sculls champion, and she did not disappoint. The New Zealander was part of a Hawkes Bay crew which won their heat well.

More Ireland men’s crews, the women’s double and mixed crews set out to qualify on Saturday.