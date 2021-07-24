Ireland hope to have final say at Euros

While the international basketball world may be largely preoccupied with the Olympic tournament this weekend, Ireland’s women are focused on securing a place in the European final this afternoon.

James Weldon’s charges will face Kosovo in this afternoon’s semi-final (3.0pm) at the small nations tournament in Cyprus, having blazed a trail in the group stages.

Ireland followed their 71-point win over Andorra in their first game with a 78-48 victory over Malta in the second to get to this point.

And the Irish squad’s youngsters will believe they can go further as Dayna Finn, Rachel Huijsdens, Sorcha Tiernan and Claire Melia have all won European silver at U-18 level in 2017.

“The goal is to win gold at this tournament – that’s our main goal and I think we can. I’m pretty confident,” said Finn, who is also aiming for All-Ireland glory with Mayo later this summer.

Although they have benefited from their other group opponents, Norway, pulling out of the tournament, their preparations have been far from ideal.

Ireland’s international warm-up clash with Austria had to be cancelled and they’ve endured almost 18 months of inactivity due to restrictions.

This makes Melia’s haul of 19 points against Malta all the more impressive.

Today Ireland hope the 6’2” Glanmire centre can reproduce that performance to lead them to the decider where they face either Luxembourg or Malta.