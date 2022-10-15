Ireland feel ready despite lack of warm-up games, says Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is hoping to get through the first round and return to the MCG

Paul Stirling is being spurred on by the prospect of returning to one the world’s iconic cricket grounds as Ireland face up to three crucial T20 World Cup first round matches against Zimbabwe, Scotland and the West Indies in Hobart next week.

Stirling captained the side against Namibia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Monday but the official practice match was played behind closed doors and Ireland’s leading batsman is desperate for the chance to return and play in front of a crowd.

“Playing at the MCG was a great experience for myself and the squad,” Stirling said. “I hadn’t played there before, and it has just given the lads that little bit of extra motivation to get through this first round and get back there and play in front of our fans.”

Ireland’s preparations have been hit by the weather in Sydney and Melbourne, with only two of five planned practice matches able to go ahead, but the vice-captain believes the team will hit the ground running against Zimbabwe on Monday. “There’s no doubt that we would’ve liked to a few more warm-up games but we feel ready,” he said. The lads have had some very good sessions in the nets and indoors, and we still have a couple of training sessions between now and the first game to fine-tune a few skills.”

Stirling, skipper Andy Balbirnie and George Dockrell were on the winning side when the Boys in Green squeezed to a five-run victory over Zimbabwe in Hobart at the 2015 World Cup.

“Hobart holds fond memories for those of us in the squad who played in 2015,” Stirling said. “Now we’re getting to the pointy end of this tournament, everyone is looking forward to getting the competitive action under way.”