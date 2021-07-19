Injury forces dual star Finn to focus on Euro glory

Irish International Basketball player Dayna Finn pictured as Pinergy was announced as the new official sponsor of the All-Ireland Schools Cup competition

Ireland basketball international Dayna Finn hopes she can follow European Championship gold with All-Ireland glory for Mayo ladies later this summer.

For now though, the 21-year-old focuses her attentions on the court over the football pitch as the national side begin their European quest against Andorra in Cyprus tomorrow.

She recently returned to sport following a hip flexor strain which occurred while training with both basketball and football sides after the games’ Covid-enforced break.

“I actually picked up an injury then from doing too much. I suppose this is the only time ever I had to kind of focus more on one,” she said.

“I was out for four weeks just getting over the injury. And coming back to both, it’s such a high level, it just wouldn’t be possible. I wouldn’t want to pick up an injury before going to Europeans.

“I’m still in and around Mayo, and while Europeans is the main focus, when I come back from that hopefully we’ve got through the (group) stages and we’ve an All-Ireland on the cards.”

Dad and former Mayo footballer John Finn, who notably had his jaw broken in a 1985 All-Ireland semi-final, passed on the love of football to his daughter despite that ordeal.

And although mum Bernie – also an accomplished inter-county footballer – played some school basketball, Finn insists her love of the court was completely her own choice.

Her sister Hazel discovered the sport in the same independent way and the pair trained together at home in their gym when restrictions brought training to a halt. Ireland women’s coach James Weldon has also had to look to home for preparation – a clash with the U-20 national side their only Euros warm-up clash after a friendly with Austria was cancelled.

Finn will earn her first senior championships cap alongside fellow debutante Rachel Huijsdens who both enjoyed European underage success, earning silver at U-18 and bronze at U-20 level. The NUIG student, who studies Spanish and Geography, remains unfazed by the step up.

“I wouldn’t say it’s huge. Like, I play senior football with Mayo and I went in there and I was just going 18. That was a kind of shock to the system but then you get accustomed to it,” she said.

Covid restrictions have taken their toll on the tournament, forcing the players to stick to their hotel during the competition and causing final group opponents Norway to pull out.

They haven’t, however, dampened their ambitions.

“The goal is to win gold at this tournament – that’s our main goal and I think we can. I’m pretty confident.”