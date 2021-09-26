| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

In search of Michelle Smith, Part Three – The game was over but she was still sticking her chin out

Paul Kimmage

Far too many people were caught in the web of Smith controversy

Michelle Smith celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 400m individual medley. Photo: Billy Stickland/INPHO Expand

Close

Michelle Smith celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 400m individual medley. Photo: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Michelle Smith celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 400m individual medley. Photo: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Michelle Smith celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 400m individual medley. Photo: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Michelle Smith was sitting at a table signing copies of her just-published biography. It was a November afternoon three months after the Games, and a couple of hundred people were queuing down the stairs at Easons in Galway.

Her husband, Erik, watched for a moment then set off to peruse the shelves. He didn’t realise his wife was being studied: Smith signed the proffered books with penmanship that was careful and girlish, right down to the tiny circle with which she topped off the second letter of Michelle.

Or that he, too, was being examined: De Bruin’s appearance is formidable; he has large rounded shoulders, a narrow waist and a taut neck and face.

Most Watched

Privacy