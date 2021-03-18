For the first time in Olympics history Ireland will have a representative in taekwondo following the official selection of 22-year-old Jobstown, Dublin native Jack Woolley.

He is only the second Irish athlete after canoe slalom racer Liam Jegou to be formally named for the Tokyo Games this summer though Team Ireland has achieved 54 quota places across all sports.

Woolley will compete in the men's 58kg category. He narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Rio Games in 2016.

Currently ranked sixth in the world – he will drop to seventh as the host country's representative will be automatically seeded fourth.

But Woolley can retake his sixth seeding if he wins the gold medal at next month’s European championships in Bulgaria.

Provided the rescheduled Olympics go ahead in July, Woolley will be one of the first Irish competitors in action competing in the Makuhari Messe Hall on July 24, the first full day of competition.

"It’s funny, I’m the type of person to shut things off. Even when it came to exams and stuff like that, I wouldn’t really think about it until it’s close to the time so I’m still not overly thinking about it (the Olympics)," he said.

"But it is starting to become a little more real day by day and I am starting to focus more on the Games in general. It is exciting news and I’m very happy to be able to say that I’m officially going to the Games."

The hurt of missing out the Rio Games in 2016 had passed within weeks he insists.

"I don’t have time to dwell on the past in this sport. Whatever happens and you must get on with it. Move onto the next thing. It hurt for a little while, but I was still young and probably going to go to a Games for the sake of going to a Games at that age," he said.

"Now I’m going to win so there is a big difference in talent and maturity and just overall myself I feel a lot better now. I just get on with things. If you lose you lose. You go on and try to make sure you don’t lose the next time."

The Tallaght athlete continued to train during the various lockdowns during the last year though there were fewer competitions to compete in.

Now he is focussing on the European Championships in three weeks’ time.

"They are a big one. If they all go according to plan, then it could really help me in my rankings for the Olympics and move me up an extra place and a better starting position at the Games."

Online Editors