Illinois to face Nebraska in University challenge at Aviva Stadium next year

The University of Illinois and University of Nebraska are coming to Dublin for the 2021 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

It will be the second fixture of the five-game series, with Notre Dame and Navy due to get the ball rolling next year at the Aviva Stadium. The teams for the 2022 game are expected to be announced early next year.

This will be the first time Illinois and Nebraska have travelled to Ireland and up to 25,000 of their fans are expected to follow them across the Atlantic.

Today’s announcement, which was two years in the making, is another part of the college football jigsaw for Irish American Events, a partnership company split between Irish events specialist Padraic O’Kane’s company Corporate.ie and US-based Anthony Travel.

"This is a milestone moment for the combined Irish American Events team," said O’Kane. "We set ourselves the ambitious goal back in 2015 when we formed the joint venture company, to establish Ireland as the European headquarters of college football.

"Today we announce our first back-to-back fixture with the news that the Fighting Illini and the Huskers from the Big Ten conference will play Dublin in 2021.”

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said it was an opportunity the Huskers couldn’t turn down.

"When this was presented coach (Scott) Frost and I decided this would be an experience of a lifetime for the student-athletes in our program. This will also be a great trip for our fans and knowing how Husker fans travel, it will be great to see Dublin turned Red," said Moos, who saw his side prevail 42-38 when the two teams met last month.

The August 28 fixture, also at the Aviva, will be the opening game of season for Illinois and Nebraska, following the ‘Game Week O’ format of Navy v Notre Dame.

Next year’s All-Ireland senior football final will take place on the same weekend as the College Football Classic, with the GAA confirming last week that they have not considered switching the date of their showpiece event despite the large influx of college football fans that weekend.

Navy and Notre Dame played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012 and are expected to attract up to 35,000 traveling fans.

Last week ESPN announced they will broadcast their iconic American college football programme ‘College GameDay’ from Dublin city centre on the day of the game next year.

Online Editors