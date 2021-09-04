‘If it was GAA or other sports, people would be up in arms. We must speak up’ – Ed Randolph

Ireland internationals Seán Flood and Jordan Blount revelled in their momentous European Championship triumph inside a near-empty National Basketball Arena last month.

The duo completed a victory lap in the deserted stadium by thanking the caretakers and journalists for coming – some of the only people allowed in as spectators were shut out following public health advice.

And while 24,000 supporters watched Mayo beat Dublin on the other side of the city that same weekend, the silence in Tallaght allowed for reflection on what this victory means.

Last month’s European Championship for Small Countries was very different for coach Mark Keenan, who captained Ireland to the country’s only other title at the continent’s lower level in 1994.

“It would have been lovely to have 2,000 fans here to cheer on but, look, it doesn’t take away what an absolute achievement this is,” he said on the court that night.

“And I think this team now needs to move on and we showed Basketball Ireland we need to be at the next level.”

Days later, the association agreed to commit to that “next level” by entering Ireland into the qualifiers for the continent’s top-level competition, EuroBasket.

Keenan’s men were drawn against tougher opposition than they faced in Tallaght, with Switzerland, Austria and Cyprus joining Ireland in Group A of the pre-qualifying tournament.

The women’s team, meanwhile, will also have a considerable challenge, playing Belarus, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands in their qualifying Group I after also making their Small Countries final recently.

Ireland have held their own in the past at higher levels.

The men’s team just missed out on promotion to EuroBasket’s ‘A’ Division in 2005 with a team boasting the only Irish-born NBA player Pat Burke and Jay Larranaga, now an assistant coach at Boston Celtics.

Remarkably, all Irish national teams were then disbanded from 2010 to 2015 to cut costs after Basketball Ireland found itself in €1.5m of debt.

Former CEO Bernard O’Byrne helped clear the arrears before he stepped down in July after an ill-judged social media post for a man heading an ethnically diverse organisation.

However, his eventual successor will still have to deal with the hangover effects of that time in the wilderness as Ireland rebuilds.

The teams’ hiatus hit the involvement of stalwart Jason Killeen, who ended his international career on a high by captaining his country to their latest triumph.

“It wasn’t great timing. I made my senior debut back in 2007, so then I had two or three summers with the national team. Then 14 years later, I’m playing in the Small Countries,” he told ‘Off The Ball’.

“And it’s not just me, there’s a whole bunch of players that missed out from their early- to mid-20s when they would have been playing their best basketball.

“The other side to that is the teams that we had back then, the majority of the players would have been American-born with Irish passports. Now when you look at the national teams, the vast majority have come through the Irish system.”

Under the latest rules, Ireland could recruit just one Irish-American for their recent Euros campaign and while the Connecticut-born Will Hanley impressed during it, the squad weren’t reliant on him.

Instead, home-grown talents led the line.

The tournament’s top scorer John Carroll came back from playing in Spain, while Cork duo Adrian O’Sullivan and Jordan Blount did the same.

Flood travelled from Germany and Belfast’s rising star CJ Fulton, who is bound for NCAA Division 1 basketball, also lent his services.

“Those guys really brought our game to another level. They’re at the level as some of the Irish-Americans who played in the past for Ireland,” Keenan says now.

“For me, that is a huge plus and a huge step forward to see that we weren’t totally relying on bringing Irish-Americans into the squad.”

Irish-American Pat Connaughton, who recently won the NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, has previously spoken about playing for Ireland.

However, trying to get an NBA star on a $1.7m (€1.4m) annual salary to play for the national side quickly hits red tape, as Keenan found out.

“When we tried to get him it was when the Euros Small Countries was going to be last year (before the pandemic delayed the competition by 12 months). His last communication was that he couldn’t. His contract wouldn’t allow him.

“But he did want to come over and do some camps to promote the game over here, which was a positive step.”

Whatever about the costs of bringing over an NBA player, Basketball Ireland referenced the “big financial commitment” when announcing it would send teams to EuroBasket.

Ireland head coach Keenan has previously helped secure funding to cover the national team’s costs. He once helped arrange €12,000 of sponsorship using his contacts.

The pandemic poses a tricky financial challenge when staging the first qualifying games here in November.

“I honestly don’t fully know the ins and outs of it, but that level should be able to fund itself. Your home games should be able to cover your away games’ expenses,” Keenan says.

“The arena should be full, but if there are no spectators, it puts a bigger financial burden on the association.”

Ed Randolph has been part of the fabric of Irish basketball since moving from Florida to Ireland to play in the league in the 1980s.

Both his sons have represented Ireland – Neil is in the current senior squad while Darren was an underage basketball player before concentrating on his football career and wearing the No 1 jersey.

As a result, Ed has known the cost borne by players who represent their country at many levels in the absence of state funding.

“Underage Irish players have had to raise money themselves, both as teams and individuals,” Randolph says. “It sends the wrong message because you want to play for your country and I don’t think if you look around other nations that kids or athletes actually have to pay money to play for their country.”

Randolph, like the rest of the basketball community, has had difficulties keeping the game going with indoor activity suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

His club, Bray Bullets, are still waiting for their competitive return. And even though he has returned to training outdoors, that poses its own problems.

“The rain has been our biggest drawback,” Randolph says. “The Irish weather is not conducive to playing outdoors. We’ve had a couple of people slip and fall, so you have got to be careful.

“And then even when the weather is nice, you’re very lucky to find a court. There’s no public parks where there are loads of outdoor basketball courts.”

Randolph’s work coaching in schools has also been reduced to outside training since their competitions were suspended.

The Super League and National League have been scheduled to resume this autumn since July, while the return of club and children’s basketball on September 20 was only confirmed as part of this week’s Government announcement.

The long wait for clarity was much to the chagrin of Adrian Fulton, who is a teacher at St Malachy’s in Belfast when he’s not Ireland assistant coach or coaching Belfast Star’s senior side.

“A lot of people were frustrated that the kids weren’t put front and centre because they’re the lifeblood of any sport and, as a PE teacher myself, we want kids back playing,” Fulton told RTÉ radio.

“They’re going to go to other sports. Like everybody else, we want a safe return to play. I don’t want to jump the gun at all. But when you see so many other events going on, the inconsistency is frustrating.”

Randolph also believes his sport was left as the poor relation over the last few months.

“There were a lot of people saying there are weddings going on of 100 people, whatever,” Randolph says.

“And you mean to tell them that we couldn’t have had 100 or 200 people socially distanced in the National Basketball Arena with a European Championships tournament going on?

“A lot of people were very, very disappointed. I mean, if it was GAA or other sports, people would have been up in arms. So as fans of the sport of basketball, we need to speak up and be willing to put ourselves out there, and be a bit of a rebel.”

Irish basketball has made itself heard on the court over the last few weeks, but there’s plenty more work to be done to make up for lost time.