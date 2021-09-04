| 13.4°C Dublin

‘If it was GAA or other sports, people would be up in arms. We must speak up’ – Ed Randolph

Ireland captain Jason Killeen celebrates lifting the cup with team-mates after their European Championship for Small Countries triumph last month. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland captain Jason Killeen celebrates lifting the cup with team-mates after their European Championship for Small Countries triumph last month. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Barry Lennon

Ireland internationals Seán Flood and Jordan Blount revelled in their momentous European Championship triumph inside a near-empty National Basketball Arena last month.

The duo completed a victory lap in the deserted stadium by thanking the caretakers and journalists for coming – some of the only people allowed in as spectators were shut out following public health advice.

And while 24,000 supporters watched Mayo beat Dublin on the other side of the city that same weekend, the silence in Tallaght allowed for reflection on what this victory means.

