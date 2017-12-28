'I would hate it' - Stephen Henry hoping Ronnie O'Sullivan does not break his greatest record

Stephen Hendry has told Independent.ie that he is dreading the prospect of Ronnie O'Sullivan equalling and possibly eclipsing his record of seven world titles.

O'Sullivan has won the world snooker title on five occasions and remains an unstoppable force in the game when he is at his best, despite spending 20 years at the top of the game.

In an exclusive interview, Hendry has told us that he would be disappointed to lose the title of being the most prolific world champion of the modern era, even though he remains a huge fan of the enigmatic O'Sullivan. "I'm not going to deny that I would not want Ronnie to beat my world title record, but he could do it," Hendry told us, in his role as a PokerStars ambassador.

O’Sullivan will be seeking a sixth title this year, which would put him one shy of Steven Hendry’s record. Photo:PA "He has beaten my record for the most centuries and is on his way to getting 1000 (O'Sullivan currently has 900 in competitive matches compared to Hendry's 775), but the world title record is the one you would want to hold on to as that is the ultimate tournament in the sport. “In terms of pure talent, Ronnie is as good as we have seen in snooker, but he is not the same animal that I was. Does he win a tournament on a Sunday night and get back onto the practice table on the Monday morning?

"He is not like that and very few are, but his talent is incredible and that makes him one of the toughest opponents I came up against. “There is no doubt that even now, at this stage of his career, any snooker tournament is more interesting for a fan when he is in it. If he plays at his best, he wins and the style he does it in is great to watch, but the sport is not reliant on Ronnie to survive as it has too big an audience around the world to rely on one player."

Hendry called time on his record breaking career in 2012 and while he won a remarkable 36 ranking events in his career, he admits he reflects on the defeats in his career as much as his achievments. "I remember far more shots that cost me matches than the ones that won me matches," he continues. "That is maybe the way you think if you are someone who has won a lot of tournaments and had a successful career.

"You don’t sit back and think about the great moments. I could have had eight or nine world titles at least and you do think about that at times. The memories for the missed opportunities are stronger than for the ones I managed to get over the line in.

"The worst loss in my career the 2002 World Championship final against Peter Ebdon. That still gives me shivers thinking about it, basically because my attitude was bad. I beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-final and felt there was no way Peter could beat me over four sessions.

Stephen Hendry with Independent.ie's Kevin Palmer "I showed him a lack of respect. I felt I could just turn up and win. My attitude stank and in the end, he took advantage of that. "I also look back at losing to Ken Doherty in the final in 1997 and think that could have been different, but I guess I should be happy with the wins I had. It just sticks with me that I could have had more. "Strangely, I have not looked back on my career and reflected on what I achieved. Maybe I should have done that, but it just hasn’t happened.

"Obviously, I did so much more in the sport than I ever dreamed would be possible after I was given a small table just before my 13 th birthday and then turned professional at 16.

"If someone told me then I would end up with all the titles I collected in my snooker career, I’d have said they were mad, but it happened and it was amazing." Hendry is now committing a chunk of his time to his new passion as a PokerStars ambassador and he is hoping to take part in the new Players No Limit Hold’em Championship, with $9m being pumped into the event by PokerStars, with $1m in prize money for the winner and $8m worth of Platinum Passes to play in the event being given away. "Poker has become a great passion for me and you do get some of the buzz I used to love playing snooker when you are on the tables and pitting your whits against the professional poker players," he adds.

"The PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) is going to be huge and it is amazing that over 300 players will get the chance to play for free "I played at PokerStars Festival London, Marbella and Dublin, and it’s a great idea to have these know that Platinum Passes will be awarded at Festivals and MEGASTACKs, giving players of all levels the chance to play at the PSPC tables against some of the greatest players in the world. I definitely want to get my hands on one of those Platinum Passes."

Online Editors