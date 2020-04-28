'I was really depressed with Christmas as well' - Raymond van Barneveld opens up on dark final year on PDC Tour

Great sporting careers rarely get a final fairy-tale flourish, yet Raymond van Barneveld’s darting farewell turned into something of a tragedy.

As the five-time world champion, who has long been one of the most popular players to grace the oche, brought down the curtain on what was effectively a year-long farewell tour with a final appearance at the PDC World Championships last December, his army of admirers dared to dream.

The magic appeared to have left ‘Barney’ long before his first-round match against outsider Darin Young at London’s Alexandra Palace, yet there was a flickering hope that the great Dutchman had one final chapter to write in his glittering story.

Instead, after a final desperate defeat, it was a disconsolate, broken and seemingly troubled legend who offered up a post-match interview that left a sense of despair hanging over a career that should have been celebrated.

"I’ll never forgive myself for that performance," said Van Barneveld after the match. "I will hate myself every single day. The demons won again. What did I achieve in my career? Nothing."

They were the words of a champion who did not want to believe his story was at an end, yet the dust has now settled for Van Barneveld.

As he spoke from his lockdown base in Holland, it was clear that some clarity has managed to find its way through the fog that was cluttering his mind over the final 12 months of his sporting journey.

At the age of 52, there were simply nothing left in the tank for a giant who helped to turn darts into one of the most popular sports in Holland, while also endearing himself to fans of the game around the world.

"I can look back now and think, Wow, did I really do this for the last 20-30 years? It feels different than it did after losing that game at the worlds in December," says Van Barneveld.

"I am one of only three players to win five world championships. That is Phil Taylor, myself and Eric Bristow. Not many other darts players have five world championship titles. So, of course, I am really proud. I achieved a lot. I can see that now.

"The era I was playing in was different until now. When I first won the world championships, it was £32,000. Peter Wright just won £500,000 for his first world title and the sport is totally different now than when I started.

"People often say I played a small part in helping darts to become what it is now and if that’s true, then I can be happy that I have done something for darts, especially in Holland.

"Maybe the truth is I went on a little too long. I am a guy who is there to win and when you keep losing in the first and second round or getting relegated in the Premier League, it hurts. It chips away at you and in the end, you start to doubt everything about yourself. Not just about darts.

"I wish I had stopped in March last year after being relegated in the Premier League. The rest of the year was really poor. I was trying my best, but it wasn’t there any more and that’s when you need to stop.

"In the end, losing the first round at the world championships was so tough for me, it really was. I gave the stupid interview to Sky Sports after that. That was not me that was standing there for playing like that. I was really depressed with Christmas as well. Never happy. She helped me through it.

"Then on the 1st of January I said to myself: ‘Ray, this needs to stop, you still have a fantastic life, had a fantastic life. A lovely new girlfriend. Kids and family.’

"I said to myself that now we will stop this and show them the new better Ray in 2020. There are so many new things to live for, nice exhibitions, meeting new people. That is what I did. Three months later, I feel more energised, I don’t have the stress any more and it is better for me."

Barneveld’s diabetes was an unwanted travelling companion he needed to live with during his final years on the darts tour, with the hectic schedule that has been laid out by PDC chiefs ensuring all the game’s top players are in action for most weeks of the year.

"When I started out, we had 2-3 weeks, sometimes a month, you didn’t have a tournament," says Barneveld, who always received a raucous reception from darts fans in Ireland.

"Now, the whole circuit is full. They haven’t even got one single spot left for another tournament or for a week off.

"You need to play these tournaments to keep your ranking up, but sometimes you don’t want to be there. That got into me a lot.

"I was thinking: ‘You don’t see your family, don’t see your friends, grandchildren, never do something nice with family, or go on holiday anymore.’ I was not enjoying it.

"Of course, my results were not helping. There is no better medicine than winning. You want to do this every single week. You love it. People adore you. If you don’t win anymore, it’s hard. You think: ‘Why do I do this?

"Now is the time to move on. I still play some exhibition matches and we are playing games from my house over the internet during this lockdown period, so I will never stop completely, but now I can decide when to play and that’s why the stress has gone for me."

World No.1 Michael van Gerwen is leading the Dutch darting charge started by the great Barneveld, with the icon who has inspired a generation to take up the sport he mastered leaving behind a legacy that he is now beginning to appreciate.

Raymond van Barneveld was speaking at a Paddy Power event.

Online Editors