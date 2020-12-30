'I think I was terrible' - Gurney critical of performance on way to World Championship quarter-finals

Daryl Gurney in action against Vincent van Der Voort during day 13 of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London

Derry native Daryl Gurney is through to the PDC World Darts Championship quarter-finals following his 4-2 win over Dutchman Vincent van der Voort.

Gurney, who beat Willie O'Connor and Chris Dobey on the way to the last 16, finished with a 93.65 average, including eight maximums and 32.5% on doubles.

Eleventh seed Gurney will meet the winner of Gerwyn Price and Mervyn King on New Year's Day.

"I think I was terrible; I was very lucky in the first set," he told Sky Sports.

"I need to improve; I was putting myself under pressure. I had maybe two hours’ sleep last night. The mindset is going to change now. Once I can get a day off, I'll be refreshed."

Gurney took the opening set 3-1 against the throw as 45-year-old Van der Voort missed four darts at double but a failure to clean up 40 with two darts cost Gurney the second set.

The 34-year-old, winner of the 2017 Grand Prix, took a two-set lead in the fourth, with Van der Voort hitting back, winning the fifth set without losing a leg.

In the end, Gurney needed seven match darts for victory in the sixth set to book his first quarter-final date at the Alexandra Palace since 2016.

