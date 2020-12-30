'I think I was terrible' - Gurney critical of performance on way to World Championship quarter-finals

Derry native Daryl Gurney is through to the PDC World Darts Championship quarter-finals following his 4-2 win over Dutchman Vincent van der Voort.
Gurney, who beat Willie O'Connor and Chris Dobey on the way to the last 16, finished with a 93.65 average, including eight maximums and 32.5% on doubles.
Eleventh seed Gurney will meet the winner of Gerwyn Price and Mervyn King on New Year's Day.
"I think I was terrible; I was very lucky in the first set," he told Sky Sports.
"I need to improve; I was putting myself under pressure. I had maybe two hours’ sleep last night. The mindset is going to change now. Once I can get a day off, I'll be refreshed."
Gurney took the opening set 3-1 against the throw as 45-year-old Van der Voort missed four darts at double but a failure to clean up 40 with two darts cost Gurney the second set.
The 34-year-old, winner of the 2017 Grand Prix, took a two-set lead in the fourth, with Van der Voort hitting back, winning the fifth set without losing a leg.
In the end, Gurney needed seven match darts for victory in the sixth set to book his first quarter-final date at the Alexandra Palace since 2016.
