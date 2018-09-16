Sanita Puspure admitted that she had to battle nerves to deliver Ireland''s second gold medal of the World Rowing Championships.

Sanita Puspure admitted that she had to battle nerves to deliver Ireland''s second gold medal of the World Rowing Championships.

'I still can't believe it' - Sanita Puspure shares emotional moment with her family after world championship gold

Puspure crushed the field in the final of the women's single sculls to canter home in first, sealing the biggest win of her rowing career. The joy was evident as Sanita embraced her husband Kasper at the finish line, sharing an emotional embrace.

Born in Latvia, the 36-year-old moved to Ireland in 2006 and first represented the country in 2010. Puspure's win today marks a spectacular weekend for Irish rowing after the O'Donovan brothers won gold in the lightweight men's double sculls on Saturday.

Speaking to RTÉ after the race, Puspure admitted that although she knew she had a great chance of winning a medal, that added to the pressure heading into the final.

'I was emotional watching the boys winning yesterday. I wanted the anthem played for me as well' - Sanita Puspure reacts to her gold medal win at the Rowing World Championships. #RTESPort pic.twitter.com/DhSpprNuMI — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 16, 2018

"I still can't believe it, I've been thinking about myself in the middle of the podium for the last week," Puspure said.

"When I did my heat I thought I had a really good chance to do it. Almost knowing that gets you a bit more nervous. I'm used to being the underdog. I wasn't relaxed at all."

Puspure has suffered plenty of disappointments in her rowing career, including failing to make it out of the heats at the Olympics, so was delighted to finally get over the line today.

"In a way that was the biggest fear because I'm so used to being disappointed and not being happy after racing so this is very new to me. It means the world to me, my family and my team. It's great."

Puspure added that watching Gary and Paul O'Donovan win gold the previous day only made her more determined to have her own moment on the podium.

"I found it really emotional yesterday seeing the boys winning gold and I wanted the anthem to be played for me as well," she said.

"I can't believe it can actually happened."

Online Editors