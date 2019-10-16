'I sat in my boat, slumped over my oars on the verge of tears' - Ian Gaughran completes his rowing challenge

It was all over - the Dublin Sculling Ladder was complete and my challenge had come to an end. Sitting in the boat, slumped over the oars, I was on the verge of tears: this was not how it was supposed to go.

The race got off to a scruffy start, but I was soon on an even keel, and by the time the first landmark was reached, I had overtaken the competitor in front of me.

Quickly into a nice, steady rhythm, things were going well as the bay loomed, but losing focus momentarily as another sculler pulled up alongside me, a shout came from the bank.

"Hard on the right hand, Ian, hard on the right hand!"

Without recovering fast enough, the boat was in the bank, caught in the reeds at the top of the bay. Aside from capsizing, it was worst case scenario stuff, costing the guts of a minute as I wrestled free of the bank and vainly looked to regain lost ground.

Finishing hard up the final 500 metres or so, my partner Nicola knew: that obsessive determination of mine, as she calls it, just wasn’t there. She felt something was wrong as the finish line approached and her fears were confirmed when I slumped forward, disconsolate.

It is difficult, even a couple of days on, to put into words the levels of disappointment I felt — I guess the mind is as fragile as we let it be.

All the feelings of fear and trepidation in the lead-up to the race could be multiplied by any number you like and, for the first time in my life, I had no confidence in my own ability to get the job done.

I had failed on a personal level, I had failed Nicola, my family and the friends who had unwaveringly supported me.

I had failed Eunan and Martin and everyone in Neptune Rowing Club.

I had failed the lads in the Dublin Municipal Rowing Centre who had put so much time into me.

Prabhat Parmar, my strength and conditioning trainer from Westpark Fitness, and Rowing Ireland, I had failed them too - and all of this failure laid bare in a national newspaper and on one of Ireland’s biggest websites.

Funnily enough, while my mind had taken me to those lows, there was a way back.

Over the course of this challenge, readers may remember a reference to a book written by former US Navy SEAL David Goggins called Can’t Hurt Me.

Goggins is a massive influence of mine when it comes to pushing the body to its limits and forging an unbreakable mindset.

He says: "Suffering is a test. That’s all it is. Suffering is the true test of life."

I was suffering but now, it was time to channel my own Goggins — to dust myself down and look at going again.

The rules of the Sculling Ladder allow competitors to make three attempts at their time. Although, in theory, fatigue from giving it your all in the first run certainly doesn’t help when trying to improve on your time a second or third time.

But with Nicola quickly clicking into gear to get me back into my proper frame of mind, I really did need to dust myself down and prepare to go again.

It’s never ideal to try to push the body to its limit after expending everything you have already, but signing off with a crash into a bank and a slow time wasn’t an option.

"You’ve put way too much into this," Nicola said. "You know now what to expect from the course going flat out — so get out and do it again and don’t leave anything out there."

That was enough for the spark to be reignited and in the three hours or so between my ‘failed’ first run and getting back into the boat to make things right, I flipped my mindset and visualised that bend where I had come a cropper first time.

Crashing wasn’t happening second time around - the desired sub-10-minute run was achievable because I had actually felt good until the crash the first time around.

Now was the time to prove myself to all of those who I had let down just hours earlier. They expected better and had invested in me - I would deliver for them.

Most of all, however, I would deliver for myself. I deserved to post a personal best — I was going under 10 minutes, even if it was 9:59, and I would dump every ounce of energy into doing it.

It was around 10 weeks ago when this rowing challenge really ramped up in intensity. Having started to learn to row a couple of times per week in June, a number of factors led to July becoming a write-off before, at the beginning of August, I got back onto my coach Eunan.

"You’re going to have to really put in the work now, the Dublin Sculling Ladder is at the start of October," said Eunan. "If you’re prepared to put it in, you’ll get there on the day and you won’t embarrass yourself."

What I like about Eunan is the straight-talking, no-nonsense attitude he took with me from the get-go. He said at the start of the challenge that we would need nine months!

However, we didn’t quite have the nine months, so I went about getting straight into it, working hard on the boat and in the gym at Westpark, with Prabhat’s help.

There's a bloody good reason why rowing has overtaken boxing and athletics as Ireland’s main hope for medals at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

There is an elitist attitude from outside aimed at the rowing community - I was guilty of it myself - but that is a massive misconception. The word 'community' is the perfect description.

From top to bottom, I have been helped, encouraged and motivated to succeed in the Ladder.

Irish team member Monika Dukarska has been on, offering advice and encouragement, while one of my most valuable lessons was learned while out on an impromptu spin with the girls from Phoenix Rowing Club as they needed a fourth body in their quad.

Ireland team member Monika didn’t care that I was a rookie trying to achieve something that a few weeks earlier seemed impossible (I was a nervous wreck and ended up capsizing not once, but twice), and the girls from Phoenix didn’t care that I could potentially ruin their Saturday run — at that stage of the challenge, I wasn’t up to much.

That’s the thing with this community - everyone rows in together (dreadful pun).

From Neptune and the Dublin City lads, to Eunan and the girls at Phoenix, everyone had invested way above and beyond in me — and now as the clock ticked away, it was my last chance, my shot at redemption, to prove that I hadn’t wasted weeks of their time.

The bulletproof mindset had returned — I had taken my own soul back as Goggins would want, having surrendered it on that bank — and my time was now. I lined up, had a paddle up and down the first few hundred metres of the course and felt good.

"That seems better," Eunan shouted from the bank as he prepared to accompany me one last time, with Nicola, my daughter Robyn and members of my family cheering me on.

This was it. This was what all the hard work would come down to.

"Number 50, approach the start line."

I started well and felt strong. There was no pulling like any dog. I was getting plenty of power through my legs, into my back and through my hands as I focused intently on the catch, recovery and finish.

Landmark one reached on a good line, then came the bay. I came out of it without any damage to the confidence and tacked across to the opposite bank, where I wanted to be.

Eunan’s bellowing kept me on an even keel and by the time the aching burn arrived, I zoned out to another place, past my physical limit as the final 500m approached.

The fear of failure had long evaporated and I basked in the satisfaction of knowing it was almost over as I was certain I had given it everything I had.

"Five more strokes," Eunan screamed as I started to dump out all my energy to succeed and get under 10 minutes.

It was all over - again - the Dublin Sculling Ladder was complete and my challenge had come to an end.

I sat in my boat, slumped over my oars on the verge of tears. This time, though, they were happy tears.

Nine minutes and 40 seconds - challenge complete.

