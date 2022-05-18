‘I know who’: Conor McGregor teases that he has chosen next UFC opponent

Conor McGregor has hinted that he knows whom he will fight in his next UFC bout, saying he also knows ‘when’, ‘where’ and ‘how it goes’.

McGregor last fought in July 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier via TKO after sustaining a broken leg at the end of the first round. The Irishman also lost to Poirier in January 2021, suffering a second-round knockout by the American.

Now McGregor, 33, is recovering from his broken leg and targeting a return to the Octagon later this year.

The former dual-weight champion wrote a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, beginning: “I feel like I could do you’s all in. Handy. Any list.

“I hit you, I change you. And I’m chomping at the bit to see you different. The Mac Daddy back in action.

“Sitting on a billion, plotting a killing. Tick, tock, my left hand is a Glock. The date of my return is... My next fight is…

“If you want a knock off me, step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who.

“Just kidding, I well know who. When. What weight. Where. How it goes. Everything. I see dead people.”

After UFC 274 this month, McGregor’s fellow lightweights Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler both called out the Irishman, who has expressed a desire to fight both men.

However, McGregor – who has added significant muscle in recent months – has also suggested that he could move up to welterweight or even middleweight.

“Notorious” previously held the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously, and he has also competed at welterweight in the promotion on three occasions.