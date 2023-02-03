‘I feel worse than after 20 pints!’ – Irish Man City coach 'rows with it' across Atlantic to Antigua

Jamie Carr from Howth in Dublin landed in Antigua today, having rowed across the Atlantic.

Carr, rowing as Nothing Ventured, became the third and final Irish crew to finish this season’s Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.

A five and a four, both competing as Row Hard or Go Home, finished in January, with the five setting a new record for this boat.

Carr, who is a coach with English Premier League champions Manchester City, crossed from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to English Harbour in 53 days one hour and 12 minutes. He took second in the solo class and 30th overall. Twelve boats have still to finish the race, which started on December 12th.

“I feel worse than after 20 pints!” he joked after coming off the water, though he looked well and healthy as he strode on to the dock and hugged family and friends.

“It’s been such an emotional roller coaster. I can’t describe the ups and downs that you go through on your own out there – some of the toughest, darkest moments of my life.”

He had encountered bad weather in recent days, which delayed his arrival. “I hit rock bottom this week,” he said.

A highlight of the row was having a pod of dolphins swim by his boat on Christmas day. He was also able to watch sharks, marlins, tuna, and even a whale. “I had a zoo follow me for about three days!”

He raised money for two charities: CFFC (Cancer Fund for Children) and a Manchester City fund, City Thrive.