'I am at high risk' - Darts star Fallon Sherrock confined to her home during Covid-19 lockdown

Fallon Sherrock celebrating after becoming the first women to win a game in the PDC William Hill World Championship at Alexandra Palace, London last December.

Darts star Fallon Sherrock has admitted she will be treading with caution when she returns the world's biggest stages due to an underlying kidney condition that puts her in the high-risk category if she were to contract Covid-19.

Sherrock shot to international fame as she won two matches against male opponents at the PDC World Championships last December, but a lucrative darting schedule she had mapped out for 2020 has been halted due to the sporting shutdown around the world.

Plans to play at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden have been put on hold, with the 25-year-old mother-of-one admitting her priority is keeping herself safe as she revealed her fears about stepping outside of her own home.

"I haven’t really been out since lockdown because I am at high risk," began Sherrock, who will play darts legend Phil Taylor in Paddy Power Darts From Home series on Sky Sports on Thursday night.

"I catch colds so easily. I know if I go out and someone has got this virus, I know I will get it so I have had to stay in. For someone like me, with my kidney problems, I will have to be very careful. I'm hoping they won't do that without any secure information behind that decision.

"I will still be very cautious in terms of shaking hands with people, keeping my distance if we are told it is safe to go and play darts again.

"At the moment we just don't know what is going to happen with life in general or darts. Hopefully, sport can get going again when we are through this period, but my concern is if the lift the lockdown and there is no cure for it, the cases will go up again."

Sherrock believes darts will need to get used to life without their raucous fanbase for the foreseeable future, with all major PDC events cancelled in March and not set to return until next month at the earliest.

The latest UK government advice suggests sport can aim to return in a controlled environment after June 1 could open the door for the sport to step away from the daily online games that have been played between all the top stars in the last few weeks, with big viewing figures and betting taking place on matches played between players at their own homes.

Hairdresser Sherrock is not in a position to switch to her former career with all salons closed for the foreseeable future and she suggests the short-term future of darts will look very different from what has become the norm.

"We can play darts behind closed doors," continues Sherrock. "That's what we are doing at the moment. It's a good sport to do that with because you don't need all these big audiences. If you have a dartboard and a few cameras, you can play against anyone in the world.

"Obviously, the fans have become a big part of our sport over the last few years and the buzz you get from a crowd like that is amazing, but we can start playing matches in front of proper cameras again when the government give us the green light.

"It would certainly be very different if we are playing the World Championships this year without fans, but it would be better than people watching online as we play in our bedrooms."

Sherrock will be eyeing up one of the biggest scalps of her career when she takes on 16-time world champion Taylor on Thursday, with the most famous female darts player relishing the chance to take on the biggest name of them all.

"The fact that I have the privilege to play the best in the world is amazing," she added. "Phil Taylor has always been a big part of my life, an idol when it comes to darts.

"Even though he has retired, Phil could be the best in the world if he still played. He has got all that experience and is still a top-quality player, even though he has retired from full-time darts.

"He still has the game to beat the best in the world. I have seen him beating Michael van Gerwen in exhibition matches in the last year and it's mental that he can still compete with the best when he is not practising like he used to when he was dominating the game.

"If I can carry on and pushing him and pushing him, all I need is him to miss that one double and I will get over the line. I am so determined to carry on and try to beat the best player there has ever been.

"Just beating the best there has ever been, what an achievement that would be. He’s not a 16-time world champion for no reason, but I don't feel like there is any reason a woman can't beat a man in darts. I think I have proved that in the last few months and now I get a chance against the biggest name of them all."

Phil Taylor v Fallon Sherrock in the Paddy Power Darts From Home series is on Sky Sports this Thursday at 7pm.

