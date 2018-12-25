The GOAL Mile took place at over 130 locations around Ireland today - and some exotic places around the world too - with more still to come on St Stephen's Day.

Huge turnout for GOAL Mile at home and abroad as Irish runners get into the Christmas spirit

From Eamonn Ceannt Park on Sundrive Road in Dublin, where over 500 people turned out to support a great cause, to members of the Irish armed forces in Mali, people young and old came out on Christmas Day to take part and cheer on the runners.

Some of the participants at Eamonn Ceannt Park included Siobhan Keogh, who attended with her family, and Mick Cummins, who was there with his wife Sarah and children Stefan and Cleo.

Members of the Armed Forces unit EUTM also took part in Mali.

For more information on the GOAL Mile, visit https://www.goalglobal.org/.

Participants in the GOAL Mile at Eamonn Ceannt Park on Sundrive Road pose for a picture after completing their run. Siobhan Keogh and her family at the GOAL Mile at Eamonn Ceannt Park on Sundrive Road. Mick and Sarah Cummins with their children Stefan (left) and Cleo (right). Members of EUTM Mali take part in the GOAL Mile. Members of EUTM Mali take part in the GOAL Mile.

