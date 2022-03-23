Wesley College beat King’s Hospital to win first hockey Leinster Schoolboys Senior Cup for seven years

Wesley College won the Leinster Schoolboys Senior Cup for the first time since 2015 as first half goals from Conor Walsh and Mark Smyth saw them get the best of King’s Hospital 2-0 at Grange Road.

Both came in the second quarter with Walsh – younger brother of Irish international Daragh – applied a great finish before Smyth deflected into the top corner for the second.

King’s Hospital, though, will look to bounce back in next week’s All-Ireland Schoolboys Championships where they meet Bandon Grammar in the semi-finals; Banbridge Academy play Midleton in the other semi.

HIgh School B, meanwhile, took the Senior Trophy crown with a 1-0 victory over St Andrew’s in their decider.

In Munster, Midleton won their Senior Schoolboys Cup title with Sam Dale the inspiration. He scored twice in the first half against Bandon Grammar en route to a 3-0 final victory with Evan Cullinane getting the extra insurance goal in the second half.

Leinster Schoolboys Senior Cup final: Wesley College 2 (C Walsh, M Smyth) King’s Hospital 0

Munster Schoolboys Cup final: Midleton College 3 (S Dale 2, E Cullinane) Bandon GS 0

Leinster Schoolboys Senior Trophy final: High School B 1 St Andrew’s B 0

Leinster Schoolboys Minor Cup final: St Andrew’s 2 Wesley College 2, Wesley win shoot-out



