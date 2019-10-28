Ireland were denied an Olympic spot in farcical circumstances as a controversial penalty stroke decision with one second to go scuppered their hopes.

'Video umpire should hang his head in shame' - Heartbreak as Irish men's hockey team miss out on Olympic spot

Scott Tupper nailed the stroke to win normal time 3-1, making it 6-6 over the two legged contest. Ireland led 3-1 in the shoot-out but blew two chances to win it but could not take them and ultimately fell 5-4 in sudden death.

"The video umpire should hang his head in shame," said veteran Jonathan Bell. “It’s a terrible, terrible call. A decision like that is just not acceptable.”

Mark Tumilty’s side carried a 5-3 lead into the second leg courtesy of Shane O’Donoghue and Sean Murray’s pair of second half goals in Saturday’s first leg.

Canada came out firing in game two, instantly setting up with three at the back. But their aggressive approach cost them in the sixth minute when John McKee opened the scoring.

Ireland, though, were penned back for most of the first half and their resolve was finally broken in the 21st minute by Gordon Johnston’s second goal of the weekend.

The Canadians were still two behind on aggregate but carrying the serious momentum and they got another back when Johnston whipped a cross to Oliver Scholfield’s tap in.

It looked like Ireland had weathered the storm until the very last second when Canada seemingly had run the ball off the end of play. Ireland celebrated but Canada called for what seemed a hopeful video review but the man in the box, Diego Barbas, somehow deemed Lee Cole’s attempted tackle worthy of a penalty stroke with one second left.

Scott Tupper netted for 3-1 and 6-6 on aggregate, leading to the shoot-out. Ireland scored their first three but missed two chances to win the tie and it went on to sudden death.

There, Ireland could not take advantage of their big lead and Ireland’s hopes of a second consecutive trip to the Olympics was out the window amid tears and fury.

