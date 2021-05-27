Upton’s school days on hold in pursuit of Olympic dream

Ireland’s women’s hockey squad, who feature in the European Championships and the Olympics Games in the next eight weeks, are not individually funded by Sport Ireland.

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers announced earlier this month that female GAA players will receive the same funding as their male counterparts.

However, international hockey players are not eligible for Sport Ireland’s carding system which only benefits individual athletes in Olympic sports.

Limerick-based international Róisín Upton revealed the squad are being financially supported by property development company Park Developments.

“They give a chuck of money every year and it is pigeon-holed to go directly to the players so that we can train part-time. And so, people like me could afford to take time off work.

Read More

“Without them we couldn’t have made the strides we have physically,” explained Upton, who confirmed that Hockey Ireland meet the girls’ travelling expenses.

As a former underage GAA player who represented Limerick at U-14 level, she has no issue with the decision to equalise funding for Gaelic players. “I absolutely wouldn’t begrudge it at all. It is brilliant.”

She listened with interest to Derval O’Rourke’s recent comments on the vexed question of how would-be Olympians are funded. The former world champion questioned Ireland’s strategic approach to sports funding: “Are you putting that money in because, strategy-wise, it’s about participation, or it is about elite sport?” asked O’Rourke. “If it’s about elite sport, then there’s a big discussion to be had; if it’s about participation you can’t argue with what the GAA do because they do an incredible amount for Irish people.”

As a result of the recent changes, 67pc of Government grants awarded directly to elite athletes now goes to Gaelic games players, with the rest divided between 130 athletes and six relay squads across 16 sports.

Upton would welcome a debate, though she wonders whether it is realistic to fund an entire squad for a full Olympic cycle.

She had put her career as a primary school teacher on hold in order to pursue her dream of playing international hockey.

“It gave me a big headache last August, deciding what I was going to do. I qualified two years ago, but I’ve yet to teach. I put it on the backburner in the lead-up to the Olympics to give myself the best chance to make the squad.

“Coming into a second-year lead-up, I wasn’t sure if I’d do it again. But you had the added risk (with Covid-19). So I opted to step away from teaching for a second year. Now, in the lead-up to a World Cup next year, I suppose I’ll have a similar predicament.

Ireland begin their European Championships campaign on June 5 in Amsterdam against the host nation in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final which the Netherlands won 6-0.

“We’re really looking forward to the Euros. It’s been a long wait to have a tournament since the Olympics were cancelled. It’s great they are going ahead, and spectators will be allowed. It’s great that fans can try and get over because this isn’t the case for the Olympics which is devastating.”

Even though the Olympics are just eight weeks away, Ireland will not be treating the Euros as a training exercise.

“There’s actually a lot to be lost in the Euros. You’re talking relegation and there are World Cup qualifications spots up for grabs.

“We’re going to have some people retire after the Olympics and we don’t want to leave Hockey Ireland in a worse place for the next girls coming through,” said the 27-year-old. “So, at the moment, our only focus is on the European Championships and we’ve never finished higher than fifth.

“You need to finish in the top five to qualify for the World Cup next summer so we’re just looking forward to that.”

Róisín Upton was speaking at the launch of Circle K’s To Team Ireland initiative, giving the Irish public the chance to show off their creativity by drawing or writing a picture or message on a postcard in support of Team Ireland. Pick up and return your postcard to your local Circle K for a chance to win some fantastic prizes. Visit www.circlek.ie to find your nearest store.