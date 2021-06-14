‘Tournament was a big learning curve’ – O’Flanagan

Ireland's Anna O'Flanagan, centre, celebrates with her team-mates after scoring her side's second goal during Saturday's EuroHockey Championships Pool C victory Italy at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Photo: Gerrit van Keulen/Sportsfile

Anna O’Flanagan’s double earned Ireland a closing 3-0 win over Italy to secure sixth place at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam, ending a roller-coaster week on a high.

Ultimately, the main targets of World Cup qualification and a first European semi-final proved out of reach. In that context, O’Flanagan – Ireland’s record goalscorer with 83 to her name now – reflected on a mixed bag of two wins, a draw and two losses.

“This European competition, the margins are so small,” she said. “You’re one goal away from a semi-final and then you are playing the Olympic champions for fifth; it’s crazy. It’s an amazing tournament to play in but also an extremely difficult one, the most difficult you will play in. We did some good things, some not so good so it is a big learning curve.

“We need to look at the fine details, improve on some small things and if we do that we can do some damage.”

O’Flanagan struck in the second and third quarters to set up the win before Zara Malseed netted her first international goal in just her second full cap, giving an upbeat finish to a bruising tournament.

Megan Frazer and Naomi Carroll were both rested, joining Chloe Watkins in the stands with Sarah McAuley coming into the side for her first formal cap. And Róisín Upton departed in the third quarter with a head injury.

Ireland’s opener came in the 27th minute when Upton drove forward. Her cross popped up dangerously off a defensive stick but O’Flanagan did not stick around to wait for a whistle, clubbing the ball baseball style into the goal.

In the 42nd minute, Sarah Hawkshaw used her pace to set up O’Flanagan to sweep in her second of the day. Malseed extended the lead with an expert tip-in, guiding in her first international goal from Katie Mullan’s intercept.