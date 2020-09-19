Students bid for unique Cup double

UCD are eyeing up a unique place in Irish Senior Cup history today, with their men and women bidding to become the first club to hold both titles at the same time.

Indeed, in 117 years, only four other clubs have won both titles - Railway Union, Cork Harlequins, Pembroke and Instonians - but never concurrently.

Given the transitory nature of student clubs, however, the delayed cup finals mean their coaching teams have felt a much tougher impact to their preparations as the men aim to take down Lisnagarvey and the women take on Pegasus.

On the men's side, David Nolan, Jazze Henry, Andrew Meates and Ziggy Agnew (pictured) have been halving their preseason between UCD and their new clubs having made the decision to move on after lengthy college spells. They have endured plenty of ups and downs, two promotions and a relegation to the EYHL, but are now probably at the apex of their history, contending on the national stage for the first time.

Nolan has been there for all of that and knows his side will be massive underdogs, particularly against a side that beat them in the spring 6-0. A a disjointed preparation has not helped.

"Our team has been separated a lot so it will be an uphill task but, then again, that is always the way for a UCD pre-season!" Nolan said. "But we are delighted to get this one last go because it has been an amazing run.

"We scored on the final hooter twice to get here so we know anything can happen. We feel we deserve something for our efforts and we are not here to mess about."

In the women's final, UCD coach Miles Warren finds himself in a tough bind. He is not able to call on either Lena Tice and Abbie Russell from last year's vintage due to injury but also cannot use his new freshers as they are not eligible yet.

With Niamh Carey and Ellen Curran also injured, the Students are in a tricky position but they did get the best of Pegasus when they met in the last game before lockdown 1-0.

