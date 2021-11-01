Speers eases nerves for leaders Pegs

Pegasus remain a point clear at the head of the women’s EY Hockey League table thanks to their 3-1 success against Muckross.

Lucy McKee and Niamh McIvor had given Pegs a healthy lead but a 50th-minute corner goal from Laura Hanlon threw it right back into the mix; former Irish captain Alex Speers, though, confirmed the points along with a one-point lead at the head of the table.

Below them, Pembroke and Old Alex are a point back with the former grateful to a single Claire Foley goal in their 1-0 win over Belfast Harlequins.

It was a game of precious few chances and only one penalty corner which the hosts failed to convert late on with Foley’s volleyed rebound handing Pembroke their fourth win of the campaign.

Pembroke will face Pegasus next Saturday in a massive battle at the head of the table.

For Old Alex, Nikki Evans’ first-half hat-trick put them on course for a 5-2 success against Cork Harlequins.

Zara Delany’s pair saw Railway Union win an excellent contest against UCD 2-1, while Naomi Carroll’s goal gave Catholic Institute their third win of the season as they won 1-0 in a battle against Loreto at Rosbrien.