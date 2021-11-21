Railway Union cope without a goalkeeper to thwart Old Alex

Nikki Evans scored twice for Old Alex against a Railway Union side that played most of the game minus a goalkeeper. Photo: Sportsfile

Without a goalkeeper for almost an hour, Railway Union produced a remarkable performance as they drew 3-3 against second-placed Old Alex in the women’s EY Hockey League.

In denying Mikayla Power in the 11th minute, Riona Norton sustained an injury which saw her unable to continue.

Without a recognised replacement, Una McCarthy decided to go with 11 outfielders rather than deploy a stand-in and they then produced an outstanding display in defence, limiting Alex to just one corner and seven circle entries in the contest.

Alex did initially profit with Nikki Evans slotting into an empty net, but Florence Maughan guided in an equaliser before two excellent Kate Lloyd strikes in the third quarter put them 3-1 up.

However, they could not protect their open goal to the end with Evans and Lena Tice getting the game back level, but an amazing Orla Patton block ensured they got something from their afternoon.

Leaders Pembroke moved further clear as the only side in the top four at the start of the day to win thanks to a 2-0 success against Muckross. Rachel O’Brien finished off a beautiful move in the first half and Tori Wensley tipped in Ellen Curran’s reverse-stick ball.

Pegasus and UCD shared a 3-3 draw to see both drop further off the pace and Pembroke can extend their lead in December when they face bottom side Cork Harlequins while most other clubs are on hiatus due to the Junior World Cup.

On the men’s side, Three Rock Rovers went top with a 4-1 win over YMCA, while Monkstown beat Lisnagarvey, the side leading the table on Saturday morning, 4-3.