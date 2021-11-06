Pembroke hope to soar high with Pegasus victory

The top of the table in both the men’s and women’s EY Hockey Leagues could be in for a big shake-up today with Pembroke meeting Pegasus in the latter while Lisnagarvey host Three Rock Rovers in the former.

With a third of the season almost complete, the main contenders have started to emerge with Pembroke’s women looking to force their way into the reckoning this term.

The Ballsbridge club have steadily added strong players to their line-up over the past few seasons with midfielder Ellen Curran (from UCD) and defender Issy Delamer (Trinity) adding real quality this term.

For coach Gavin Groves, he feels the side are in a good spot, one point behind Pegasus with four wins from six outings to date. A win today could see them leap-frog their rivals and go top. “We are happy enough with the form we have shown. We had a really tough start to the league so to be sitting in the top three at this stage is OK,” he said.

On the men’s side, there is just one game in the EYHL from which any winner between Lisnagarvey and Three Rock Rovers will catapult themselves into pole position.

Today – Lisnagarvey v Three Rock Rovers, Comber Road, 3.0. Women’s EYHL Div 1: Old Alex v Belfast Harlequins, Milltown, 2.15; Pembroke Wanderers v Pegasus, Serpentine Avenue, 2.30; Railway Union v Loreto, Park Avenue, 1.30; University College Dublin v Catholic Institute, Belfield, 1.0.