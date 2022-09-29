Lisnagarvey’s Jonny Bell looking forward to the challenge of stepping up to Euro level

Lisnagarvey are facing a big jump in level of competition as they return to the Euro Hockey League after five years, just three months since playing in Europe’s fifth tier.

In Copenhagen in June, they scored 38 times in four games to storm to EuroHockey Club Challenge I success. This week in Hamburg, though, will be completely different for the Irish champions as they prepare to meet their French counterparts CA Montrouge in the KO16 of the world’s premier club competition.

Elements of that June tournament will serve them well, says captain Jonny Bell, along with an Irish season in which they won four more trophies. “We can take a lot from last season from the way we played generally, winning tight games and learning how to win. We take a lot of strength from that.

“Obviously there are changes in the team, but that is just an opportunity for our next young player to come up the ranks and give it their best shot. Copenhagen was a great trip, good for the team-bonding.”

It will be the Olympian’s third season in the EHL, the only Garvey player to line out in each fixture in the competition for the club.

It is one which holds lots of fond memories for Bell, particularly their last meeting with a French club in 2012’s Round 1. Three goals in an incredible four-minute spell in the final quarter set them on course for a KO16 spot.

“We played Lille back in 2012 in East Grinstead and found ourselves 3-0 down and managed to come back and get it to a draw. Definitely fond memories. I don’t think there is anyone left in the side bar me.”



Like their KO16 opponent Montrouge, they are a side built from their own production line. International brothers Matthew (Australia) and Ben Nelson (Uccle) both emigrated during the summer with the club intent on promoting from within.

“It is a challenge for Irish club sides. The side that gets you there isn’t always the one that plays in the EHL. We are bringing in the next youngster off the production line as opposed to any outside player.

“It helps us grow the depth of talent for the sport in Ireland. That’s a positive. On paper, the teams are evenly matched, but adapting to that style is the challenge compared to what you get week in, week out.”



Euro Hockey League

(Sept 29 to Oct 2at Harvestehuder THC, Hamburg)

Today, KO16: Lisnagarvey v CA Montrouge, 3.45pm

Tomorrow: Ranking match/KO8, time TBC

Streamed live on eurohockeytv.org