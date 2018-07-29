Sport Hockey

Sunday 29 July 2018

Late England goal breaks defiant resistance of quarter-final bound Ireland

England 1 Ireland 0

Deirdre Duke of Ireland holds off the challenge of Giselle Ansley of England during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between England and Ireland at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, QE Olympic Park in London, England.
Deirdre Duke of Ireland holds off the challenge of Giselle Ansley of England during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between England and Ireland at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, QE Olympic Park in London, England.

Sam Roberts

A goal ten minutes from time was enough to give England a narrow victory over already qualified Ireland in the final Pool B game at the Women's hockey World Cup.

Ireland had already done enough to qualify for the last eight of the tournament after their heroic win over India on Thursday, backing up their victory over the United States in the opening game.

England dominated possession and territory throughout, knowing that they needed to avoid defeat to advance from the group while Ireland were assured of topping the pool thanks to their earlier efforts.

Ireland's stubborn defensive effort was finally broken from a penalty corner, Giselle Ansley's deflected shot finding the back of the Irish net with the superb Ayeisha McFerran beaten for the first time after making a string of outstanding saves.

Graham Shaw's side will have four days rest before their quarter-final game next Thursday, where they will play the winner of Italy and India's playoff clash.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport