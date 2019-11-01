Shirley McCay will become the first Irish sportswoman of any creed to represent Ireland for a 300th time, hoping to finally bring the Green Army to the Olympic promised land.

Shirley McCay will become the first Irish sportswoman of any creed to represent Ireland for a 300th time, hoping to finally bring the Green Army to the Olympic promised land.

'It's fairly surreal when you think about it' - Shirley McCay looking to Olympic promised land on 300th appearance

For the diminutive defender with the ruthless penalty corner slap-shot, Energia Park will be a fitting stage for the moment, the predicted 6,000 strong crowd by a distance the biggest she will have played in front in Ireland.

They meet Canada on today (7pm) and tomorrow (7.10pm) in a two-legged, all-or-nothing showdown.

And while she is looking forward to achieving the milestone although it will be put to the back of her mind when she gets down to the serious business on the pitch.

"It's fairly surreal when you sit back and think about it and I feel very old even though I am just 31," she pointed out.

"But yeah, it's pretty special but while I am not one for the spotlight, I am really proud and I think it's come as a result of a lot of hard work and dedication and that's the thing I a most proud about."

McCay's journey is far from typical, growing up in Drumquin, 10 miles west of Omagh, as far from Ireland's hockey heartlands as can be.

But she proved a pivotal figure in a golden generation. When she made her Irish debut, she became the club's second international, following her school mate Katherine Elkin, under the guidance of coaches like Norman Purdy, Michael Scott and Robert Collins.

At Omagh Academy in 2005, they would win the school's sole Ulster schools – and subsequently the Kate Russell All-Ireland – cup title.

"She was exactly as she is like now," said old friend Iris Nelson. "She trained hard and played hard; an excellent team mate at all times."

At the time, Omagh were playing Senior 2 and McCay came under pressure to move to a higher level club, switching to Randalstown and then on to spells with Ulster Elks, Old Alex in Dublin, KHC Dragons in Belgium. She most recently settled at Pegasus in Belfast where she works as a Ulster Hockey talent coach.

That role puts her right at the coal face in developing the next generation, an incredible role model.

"When you're younger and you're playing , you don't really see yourself in that way but when you get older and especially in my line of work, it is noticeable that people maybe look up to you," McCay said.

"That's something really special and a legacy that we can leave behind that we are inspiring young girls and boys to take up the sport and aspire to playing international hockey then that's something else to be ticked off."

Her Irish debut came in 2007, suitably also against Canada, an inauspicious performance by her account.

"My first touch of the ball didn't actually materialise, it actually hit my foot after I saw this lovely first-time pass down the line and I totally missed it!," she smiled.

"I spent much of the game, running around like a headless chicken, it was a steep learning curve.

"I think we actually drew the game but I just remember it being very, very hot and not touching the ball very much."

Since then, she has lined out in six European Championships and traversed four Olympic cycles. The previous three have been painful, a shock to loss to Italy in 2008, a 4-1 final qualifier defeat to Belgium in 2012 and, most abruptly, 2016's shoot-out loss to China.

"My particular memory is from the first one in Canada in 2008, to qualify for Beijing, I remember wondering what everyone was so upset and disappointed about," she recalled.

"But I was only 19 at the time and it didn't really dawn on me until years later, that for a lot of those girls that was their last chance and they weren't going to get that opportunity again.

"So a big learning curve for me was that you should never take those opportunities for granted."

Her fourth attempt, meanwhile, looked set to pass her by as she considered retirement in the wake of last summer's World Cup final.

But the chance to finally scratch that itch and make history, a shot at qualifying an Irish women's team for the Olympics for the first time proved too enticing.

She explained: "On more than one occasion I thought my time was done and I just didn't see that it was an option to stay on."

"I suppose having that little bit of time away when I took a few months off after the World Cup, I felt I'd have regrets if I didn't give it one last go.

"The jump in the world rankings after London gave us as big an opportunity as we'll ever have before to qualify for an Olympics with the home draw, so here I am now."

Online Editors