Irish women’s hockey team take positives from draw with Great Britain

Ireland's new look defensive line-up can take the positives from a clean sheet as they drew 0-0 with Great Britain in game three of their four match uncapped series at Bisham Abbey.

With Lena Tice and Megan Frazer missing the tour through injury, coach Sean Dancer has been shuffling his pack at the back with newcomer Caoimhe Perdue looking to make her mark as are the likes of Sarah McAuley and Hannah McLoughlin in his thinkingfor June's European Championships.

Generally, Ireland looked far more composed in possession in this tie after earlier 3-1 and 4-1 losses during the week with chances at much more of a premium.

Lizzie Murphy shone between the posts with Roisin Upton, Hannah Matthews and Chloe Watkins providing a solid core down the spine of the team.

Ireland's best openings came from a couple of penalty corners but they were unable to convert. The series concludes on Sunday morning with a 1pm start time.