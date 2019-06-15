The Irish women's hockey team have sealed a place in an Olympic playoff after seeing off Czech Republic in the FIH Final Series semi-final.

Irish women's hockey team take big step on road to Tokyo Olympics with dominant win over Czech Republic

Gareth Grundie’s team will face either Korea or Malaysia in tomorrow's final after a commanding 4-0 win over Czech Republic in Banbridge.

Goals from Shirley McCay, Zoe Wilson, Sarah Hawkshaw and Anna O'Flanagan earned Ireland a place in a two-legged playoff later this year, with the winner of that booking a place at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

Katie Mullan captained the side, who are continuing to build on last year's amazing run to the World Cup final in England. It was Ireland's second win over Czech Republic in the last week, with the Girls in Green also recording a comprehensive 8-1 win last Sunday.

