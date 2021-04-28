Irish hockey mourns loss of former men's national coach Cees Koppelaar

Irish hockey is mourning the passing of groundbreaking former men’s national coach Cees Koppelaar who passed away in the Netherlands on Monday at the age of 81.

The Dutchman arrived in the role after an impressive career in athletics – working with Fanny Blankers-Koen – and then in football with Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff as Ajax’s physical coach.

In the late 1970s, he grew fascinated by hockey following a spell with HC Bloemendaal and while doing his coaching courses came into contact with Reg Treacy who co-opted him into the Irish set-upas the first paid coach in 1986.

He would go on to hold that role until 1997 – making him the longest holder of the role – with highlights including a fifth place finish in Europe in 1995, the best result to that point, and qualificationto the 1990 World Cup.

More than that, his empathetic manner and notorious willingness to engage with the Irish hockey public made him a memorable figure to so many.

He went on to become an Honorary Life Member of Hockey Ireland before becoming a pivotal figure in the world leading Dutch system with Teun de Nooijer – widely regarded as the greatest player of alltime – describing him as a vital mentor.

Elsewhere, the Irish women lost their second tie of the week to Great Britain at Bisham Abbey, falling 4-1 to the hosts. Sarah Torrans got the only goal with a peach of a solo goal, taking on a freehit herself before unleashing a rocket of a shot.

The sides meet again on Friday and Sunday in the latest of these uncapped ties as part of their European Championship preparations.