Ireland's first appearance in the Hockey World Cup since 1990 begins with narrow defeat to Australia

Playing in the tournament for the first time in 28 years, and looking to emulate the remarkable success of Ireland's women following their run to the World Cup final, Alexander Cox's team were beaten 2-1.

Blake Govers gave Australia the lead in the 11th minute from a penalty corner. That was cancelled out just two minutes later by Shane O'Donoghue but Tim Brand scored the winner in the 34th minute.

More to follow

Online Editors