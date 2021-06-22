Ireland's Ayeisha McFerran makes appeal after World Cup medal is stolen from her apartment

The Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran has appealed for help to find her silver medal from the 2018 Hockey World Cup final after it was stolen from her apartment.

The hockey star, who plays for Dutch club side Kampong, posted on social media that the medal was taken after someone broke into her apartment in the city of Utrecht.

The player said the medal was taken alongside a number of pieces of electronic equipment that belonged to her and her room mate.

Ms McFerran – who was born in Larne - added the silver medal was “treasured more than anything” and called for the community to help with locating it.

“Please help! Some coward decided to break into my apartment & steal mine & my roommates belongings,” she wrote online.

“Among that was my 2018 World Cup medal which is more valuable than all electronics. I would appreciate any help from the hockey world & Utrecht family in finding my medal.”

The 25-year-old goalkeeper played a key role in the 2018 Hockey World Cup, helping Ireland reach the final while also being named goalkeeper of the tournament.

On Monday, she was named as part of Ireland’s 16-strong selection for next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Speaking to the BBC’s Evening Extra programme on Tuesday, the hockey player said jewellery belonging to her late-mother was also taken.

"They pretty much used a ladder climbed in my window and stole all my electronics everything of value that was sitting about. There was also jewellery from when my mum passed away ten years ago, they also stole and my World Cup medal,” she said.

"They [the police] have come round and are getting fingerprint and DNA evidence. They’re doing DNA stuff now, but I am just not really getting my hopes up.

"They said there is maybe a chance with my medal as it is really unique. The electronics and stuff I have already made my farewell about. It is more the medal and the jewellery to me that is really important.

“The money can always be replaced but the memories I have with regard to the medal and my mum’s jewellery, you can’t get that anywhere else and that is something money can’t buy. No one realises what exactly went into getting that medal...to just then have some coward steal it like that. That hurts the most.”