Ireland women's hockey team handed tough draw for Tokyo Olympics

The Ireland women's hockey team will go head-to-head against some of the strongest teams in the world in next year's Olympics, after the groups were confirmed by the IOC.

The 12 qualified teams have been split into two groups of six, with the top four advancing to the quarter-finals. Sean Dancer's squad are alongside the 2016 Olympic champions, Great Britain, the silver medalists, the Netherlands, as well as the bronze medal winners in Germany.

As well as that, India and South Africa are also included, although Ireland are currently ranked ahead of the two countries.

South Africa being in the competition is significant as it was initially expected that the team wouldn't take up their place at the games, which would have meant that Ireland would have qualified even if they had lost to Canada in the dramatic playoff earlier this month at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

As it happens, Ireland's penalty shootout heroics were necessary to book at place in Tokyo, where the team will look to have a similar performance to their fairy-tale run to the World Cup final in 2018.

2020 Olympics women's hockey draw

Group A

Netherlands

Germany

Great Britain

Ireland

India

South Africa

Group B

Australia

Argentina

New Zealand

Spain

China

Japan

