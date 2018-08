Ireland vs India, as it happened: Fairy tale continues in London as Girls in Green book World Cup semi-final place

Independent.ie

Ireland take on India in tonight's Hockey World Cup quarter-final in London. The push-back is at 6pm and you can follow all the action in our blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/other-sports/hockey/ireland-vs-india-as-it-happened-fairy-tale-continues-in-london-as-girls-in-green-book-world-cup-semifinal-place-37179386.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37164021.ece/a7bd9/AUTOCROP/h342/11hard.jpg