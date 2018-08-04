Sport Hockey

Saturday 4 August 2018

Ireland v Spain, World Cup semi-final: Graham Shaw's side looking to continue fairytale

Ireland players celebrate with goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran after their victory in a penalty shootout during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Quarter-Final match between Ireland and India at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
Ireland players celebrate with goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran after their victory in a penalty shootout during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Quarter-Final match between Ireland and India at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

Mícheál Ó Scannáil

It's D-Day for our hockey heroines as Graham Shaw's girls face Spain in the World Cup semi-final at 2pm today.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport